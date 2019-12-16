Monday, December 16, 2019
     
  5. After AMU, Nadwa college in Lucknow protest against CAA

After AMU, Nadwa college in Lucknow protest against CAA

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 16, 2019 18:32 IST ]

After Aligarh Muslim University, it is the Islamic seminary in Lucknow Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama that has been shut down till January 5.

