Updated on: December 30, 2023 17:27 IST

Afghanistan beat UAE to take 1-0 lead in T20I series | Sports Wrap

Wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored his maiden T20I ton to help Afghanistan defeat UAE in the T20I series opener in Sharjah. Gurbaz played some aggressive cricket and stamped his authority on the game. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.