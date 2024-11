Updated on: November 14, 2024 14:42 IST

Aerial Footage Shows Delhi Enshrouded In Smog As AQI Falls In 'Severe' Category

A layer of smog envelops the capital city as pollution levels continue to rise. Visuals from the AIIMS. The AQI has been recorded at 438 in the Sirifort area, categorised as 'severe' according to the CPCB.