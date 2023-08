Updated on: August 30, 2023 23:31 IST

Aditya-L1 Mission: What's the mission of ISRO's Aditya L1 Suryayaan?

Chandrayaan 3 is studying the moon, and ISRO scientists are now looking towards the sun along with the moon. Now, only less than 64 hours are left. India's Suryaan will be launched from Sriharikota. Once again, the eyes of the entire country are towards Sriharikota.