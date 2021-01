Act of concerted conspiracy to malign peaceful movement: Digvijaya on violence during tractor rally

Congress veteran leader Digvijaya Singh on January 27 reacted on the violence which took place at different places of Delhi. Blaming the Centre, he said, "This was an act of concerted conspiracy to malign a peaceful movement." "At the Ghazipur border, the police barricaded the route which was the planned route for the tractor rally. Then police used tear gas which precipitated the violence that ensued." "The farmers have handed over 15 people who started the violence yesterday. They have been found to have government identity cards. Now you only understand who is in the govt. This was an act of concerted conspiracy to malign a peaceful movement," he added.