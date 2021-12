Published on: December 29, 2021 21:25 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar | What will happen to Perfume industrialist Piyush Jain Now ?

Piyush Jain, the Kanpur-based businessman was arrested on Sunday under Section 67 of the CGST Act after the recovery of unaccounted cash, gold and sandalwood. Several Media reports are claiming that he can easily escape by paying a penalty of 52 Crore. Watch Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar to know the truth