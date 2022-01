Updated on: January 03, 2022 22:20 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar | Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish named as prime accused in SIT charge sheet

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, which claimed eight lives, in its 5,000-page charge sheet has named Union Mishra Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish. Ashish, who has already been arrested, was named as the prime accused in the case. So far 13 accused, including Ashish, have been sent to jail.