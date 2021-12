Updated on: December 14, 2021 21:55 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar : Their will be a change of power in UP with help of regional parties: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav reached Jaunpur on Tuesday with Samajwadi Vijay Rath and said that our effort is to enter the election fray in Uttar Pradesh by taking most of the regional parties along. We are confident that by bringing regional parties together, we will bring about a change in power in Uttar Pradesh.