  Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar | So this is the real character of Union Minister Ajay Mishra !

December 15, 2021

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar | So this is the real character of Union Minister Ajay Mishra !

Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra on Wednesday lost his cool at journalists when he was asked about his son Ashish, who is in jail in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. The minister's son Ashish Mishra is among the 13 accused in the violence that took place in October wherein at least four farmers and a journalist were killed.
