Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: 'Ramnagri' Ayodhya sets a precedent for Hindu-Muslim unity

A huge mass marriage event took place in Ayodhya today. Hindu and Muslim boys and girls were married in the same pandal. In the mass marriage function, where the Maulvi was seen getting the Muslim girls married, Hindu daughters were also being married. This function was organized by the Yogi Adityanath government. Yogi himself was also present in this function.