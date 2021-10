Published on: October 20, 2021 20:59 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Priyanka Gandhi allowed to proceed to Agra by UP police

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was stopped in Lucknow by the Uttar Pradesh police from going to Agra on Wednesday to meet the family members of a man who died in police custody, but was later allowed to proceed.