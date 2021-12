Updated on: December 27, 2021 13:20 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: PM Modi to present 'Mini Kashi' with gifts worth 11,000 crores

PM Modi is on his tour to Himachal Pradesh today where he will be laying foundation stones to many developmental projects worth 11,000 crores. Moreover. the Prime Minister will also be addressing Global Investors Meet from Himachal.