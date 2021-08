Updated on: August 12, 2021 13:20 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar | Hot air balloon ride to start soon in Lucknow's Eco Garden

People will now be able to enjoy fun-zones and hot air balloon rides along with excursions in parks and monuments. Lucknow Development Authority (Lavipra) Vice-Chairman Akshay Tripathi has decided to start such new projects for the entertainment of tourists.