Updated on: December 11, 2021 22:20 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Lucknow on December 17

On December 17, BJP and the Nishad Party will hold a joint rally in Lucknow. Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Nishad Party President Sanjay Nishad will address the public at Ramabai Maidan.