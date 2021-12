Updated on: December 10, 2021 21:40 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar temporarily suspends public namaz

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has temporarily suspended public namaz on Friday amidst the protests. All previous sanctions given for public prayers stood nullified and the state government will now work out an "amicable solution that will uphold all rights and ensure no encroachment or exploitation", according to a statement quoting the Chief Minister.