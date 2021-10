Updated on: October 14, 2021 21:39 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar | 'Full faith in Sonia Gandhi's leadership': Sidhu after meet with party leaders at AICC HQ

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday met senior party leaders at the AICC headquarters and said he has full faith in the leadership of party chief Sonia Gandhi and any decision taken by her will be acceptable.