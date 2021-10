Updated on: October 13, 2021 21:52 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar | Eye on 200 seats... what is Shivpal Yadav's complete plan for UP election | EXCLUSIVE

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav's uncle and Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party President Shivpal Yadav has indicated a reconciliation with the Samajwadi Party in view of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections may be on the cards. Talking to India TV, Shivpal Yadav said that he still hopes that in order to fight and defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in UP, his estranged nephew Akhilesh Yadav should join hands with him.