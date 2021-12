Updated on: December 27, 2021 22:00 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar | Chandigarh Municipal Corporation results just a trailer of Punjab polls: Kejriwal

AAP emerged as the leading outfit winning 14 of 35 wards in the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation election results. Is it entire punjab or just Chandigarh has accepted Kejriwal. Watch Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar to know the mood of Punjab for upcoming elections.