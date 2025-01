Updated on: January 11, 2025 13:49 IST

AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar calls out BJP, says BJP must fulfill decade-old promises

AAP Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar criticized BJP for not fulfilling past promises made in 2015, 2017, and 2019, urging them to focus on delivering on commitments, specifically regarding Jat community reservations in Delhi's Central institutions.