Updated on: September 23, 2024 16:39 IST

AAP leader Atishi takes charge as Delhi CM, places Arvind Kejriwal's empty chair next to her

AAP leader Atishi, who took the oath of office on Saturday, officially took charge as the eighth Chief Minister of Delhi. Interestingly, she has placed an empty chair next to her chair. Atish sat on a different chair and left chief minister's chair empty for Arvind Kejriwal.