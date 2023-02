Updated on: February 07, 2023 18:11 IST

Aam Aadmi Party: insistent on the demand for JCP formation, will not take part in the speech discussion

The Aam Aadmi Party has refused to participate in the discussion on AAP's motion of thanks. AAP MP Sanjay Singh said that his party is still adamant on the demand for the formation of the JPC in the Adani case.