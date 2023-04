Updated on: April 20, 2023 23:59 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Why did the police recreate the scene of Atiq's murder?

Today the investigation has started in the murder case of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf. Judicial Investigation Commission SIT and forensic teams visited the place. Where firing was done on Atiq and Ashraf. Crime scene was recreated. The angle of firing was measured every inch.