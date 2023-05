Updated on: May 11, 2023 23:50 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: What did Ashok Gehlot say about Sachin Pilot?

Jan Sangharsh Yatra: Today Congress leader Sachin Pilot started his padayatra from Ajmer. But the special thing is that there is no Congress flag, no Congress name, no Congress symbol, no picture of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi or Mallikarjun Kharge in Sachin's padyatra.