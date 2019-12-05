Thursday, December 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. 9 Killed, several injured as bus crashes into stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

News Videos

9 Killed, several injured as bus crashes into stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 05, 2019 11:33 IST ]

At least 9 people were killed while several others were critically injured in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa early on Thursday. The accident was reported after a bus rammed into a stationary truck in the district.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoDU teachers protest, demand absorption of ad-hoc teachers Next VideoOnion price hike: West Bengal orders 800 tonnes imported onion as prices inch closer to Rs 150 per kg  