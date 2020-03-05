Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Jai Pratap Singh informed that the state government has kept 820 beds in isolation to counter coronavirus spread.
PNB Scam: Nirav Modi's bail plea rejected for fifth time by UK court
Coronavirus: Primary schools in Delhi to be shut till Mar 31, says Manish Sisodia
Suspend me, but please discuss Delhi riots..: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi hits out at govt over order
Anger against AAP simmers in Mustafabad over Tahir Hussain’s arrest, Kejriwal’s silence on BJP
Women's T20 World Cup: South Africa skipper takes dig at India's finale qualification
Coronavirus: Man locks wife in bathroom suspecting her of being a patient
Harmanpreet Kaur set to become first captain to lead a side in ICC world event final on birthday
Coronavirus Impact: Indian archery team pulls out of Asia Cup
Women's T20 WC: Australia set up blockbuster final against India after win over South Africa
Baaghi 3 Box Office Prediction: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor starrer to earn over Rs 20 crore
Anger against AAP simmers in Mustafabad over Tahir Hussain’s arrest, Kejriwal’s silence on BJP
Suspend me, but please discuss Delhi riots..: Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi hits out at govt over order
Delhi violence: Kapil Mishra crowdfunds Rs 72 lakh for ‘Hindu’ riot victims
'Valmiki mafia': AAP stages walk out over Punjab minister's remarks against Valmiki community
Delhi violence: Supreme Court agrees to hear cases against BJP leaders on March 4, but...
Final rites of Kerala man who tested negative for coronavirus held safety precautions
Bombay HC notice to Devendra Fadnavis over Axis Bank account transfer issue
Bombay High Court dismisses Chanda Kochhar's plea against termination of employment
Coronavirus Update: New case reported in Ghaziabad taking number of infected to 30
Leh-Manali highway likely to be reopened by March end: BRO
Coronavirus: Man locks wife in bathroom suspecting her of being a patient
PNB Scam: Nirav Modi's bail plea rejected for fifth time by UK court
UK court rejects Nirav Modi's bail plea for fifth time
3 killed after van falls into ravine in northwest Pakistan
Collecting travel history during medical tests may help contain coronavirus: Study
Baaghi 3 Box Office Prediction: Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor starrer to earn over Rs 20 crore
Has Kareena Kapoor Khan made her much-awaited Instagram debut?
Sana Khaan turns Kareena Kapoor Khan from Jab We Met to vent out anger on ex-boyfriend Melvin Louis
NRI accuses Shilpa Shetty, husband Raj Kundra of cheating in 'gold scam'
Sooryavanshi Poster: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif's chemistry is a treat for the sore eyes. Seen it?
Karan Johar, Sonali Bendre and others attend special screening of Kajol's short film Devi
2nd Test: New Zealand complete 2-0 whitewash against below-par India
2nd Test, Day 1: Indian batsmen allow New Zealand to seize momentum with reckless shots
Riteish Deshmukh's younger son Rahyl is a ball of energy and these pics are proofs
Tara Sutaria and Ileana D'Cruz show us how to slay in black
Poetic justice? New Zealand's World Cup misfortune comes back to bite England
Harmanpreet Kaur set to become first captain to lead a side in ICC world event final on birthday
Women's T20 WC: Australia set up blockbuster final against India after win over South Africa
Coronavirus Impact: Indian archery team pulls out of Asia Cup
Cricket in times of coronavirus: Lot at stake as IPL targets smooth start
Woman posts video of Uber driver sleeping as she herself drives to her destination
WhatsApp rolls out dark mode; Twitter a meme fest
UNICEF 'hand-washing dance' video has gone viral amid coronavirus outbreak
COVID-19: Amul calls for cleanliness with latest ad, appeals ‘Better saaf than sorry’
Women, this is how you can take over PM Modi's social media accounts for a day
Maharashtra governor yet to give assent to bill on sarpanch election
Arunachal panchayat elections to be held soon on party basis
Bhim Army, SBSP to contest 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections together
Bihar assembly passes unanimous resolution in favour of caste-based census
Elections for Gujarat's 4 Rajya Sabha seats on March 26
Happy Holi 2020: Follow this pre-to-post skincare guide to enjoy festival of colours at its best
Daily Horoscope (Bhavishyavani) March 5: Pisces and other zodiac signs to get some good news
Vastu Tips: Here's why you should never buy furniture on Tuesdays
Men can smell when women are turned on: Study
Coronavirus: Boost your immunity by including these food items in your diet
Realme 6, 6 Pro, Realme Band launched in India: Price, specifications and more
Realme 6, Realme 6 Pro launching in India today: Launch Highlights
Twitter is testing Instagram Story-like vanishing tweets; sparks #RIPTwitter trend
How to track Coronavirus outbreak online via websites and Android, iOS apps
Dark mode finally reaches WhatsApp for iOS, Android: Here's how to enable it
UPSC IFS Final Result 2020 declared. Direct link
Assam TET (STET) Result 2020 DECLARED. Direct link to check
RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2020 declared. Direct link to download
UP Police Constable Final Result Declared for 49568 posts recuitment. Direct link