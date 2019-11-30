Saturday, November 30, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. 7 people killed, 24 injured after a pick up vehicle falls off a bridge near Vinchur in Dhule

News Videos

7 people killed, 24 injured after a pick up vehicle falls off a bridge near Vinchur in Dhule

India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 30, 2019 9:54 IST ]
7 people killed, 24 injured after a pick up vehicle falls off a bridge near Vinchur in Dhule
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoPorsche car owner slapped with Rs 9.8 lakh fine in Ahmedabad Next VideoMaharashtra Floor Test: BJP MP Pratap Rao meets NCP leader Ajit Pawar  