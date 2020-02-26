For the first time in JandK's Poonch, an Inter-College Sports Festival was organised on February 25. Students from different colleges of Poonch district participated in the 7-day sports festival. They participated in different games including basketball, volleyball, kabaddi, cricket and football etc. The participants thanked the sports authorities of Jammu and Kashmir for organising such kind of events. The festival is taking place at Sports Stadium in Poonch. The participating students displayed high quality of sportsmanship.