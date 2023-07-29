Saturday, July 29, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. 6 killed, dozens injured as two buses collide head-on in Maharashtra's Buldhana

News Videos

Updated on: July 29, 2023 12:20 IST

6 killed, dozens injured as two buses collide head-on in Maharashtra's Buldhana

As many as six people were killed and around 25 to 30 people were injured after two buses collided head-on in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district in the early hours of Saturday.
Two Buses Collide Maharashtra Buldhana

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News