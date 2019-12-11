Wednesday, December 11, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. 6 dead in New Jersey gunbattle, including police officer

News Videos

6 dead in New Jersey gunbattle, including police officer

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 11, 2019 7:24 IST ]

United States: Six people, including a police officer and three bystanders, were killed in a gunbattle in Jersey City.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoAaj Ki Baat: What Muslims are saying about Citizenship Amendment Bill | Dec 10, 2019 Next VideoGovt to table Citizenship Amendment bill in Rajya Sabha today amid protests  