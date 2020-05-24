Sunday, May 24, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. 508 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Delhi,tally crosses 13,400

News Videos

508 new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Delhi,tally crosses 13,400

In the last 24 hours, a record 6,767 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from across the country.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X