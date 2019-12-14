Saturday, December 14, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. 50 Jamia Millia Islamia students detained after clash with cops during CAB protest

News Videos

50 Jamia Millia Islamia students detained after clash with cops during CAB protest

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 14, 2019 7:06 IST ]

The Jamia Millia Islamia University turned into a battlefield after police and students, who wanted to march to Parliament House to protest, clashed with each other. Fifty students were detained following a clash between police and students after the protestors were stopped at the varsity gate and prevented from carrying out their march.

 

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoSpecial report: watch What Muslims has to say about Citizenship Amendment bill Next VideoDelhi Police conducts encounter in Laxmi Nagar  