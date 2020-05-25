Monday, May 25, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. 5-year-old son flies alone to Bengaluru to reunite with mother after 3 months

News Videos

5-year-old son flies alone to Bengaluru to reunite with mother after 3 months

As flights restarted in India after two months because of the coronavirus lockdown, a 5-year-old boy travelled all alone from Delhi to Bengaluru to meet his mother after 3 months.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X