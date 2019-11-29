Friday, November 29, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. 40 tonnes of onion worth Rs 20 lakh stolen in MP, empty truck found at Shivpuri

News Videos

40 tonnes of onion worth Rs 20 lakh stolen in MP, empty truck found at Shivpuri

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 29, 2019 9:08 IST ]

40 tonnes of onion worth Rs 20 lakh were destined for Gorakhpur but they disappeared on the way in Madhya Pradesh. Police found an empty truck in Shivpuri days later.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoDelhi man shoots wife to death in Panipat Next VideoToday Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Friday, November 29, 2019  