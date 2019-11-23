Saturday, November 23, 2019
     
  5. 4 out of 10 MLAs who went with Ajit Pawar have returned, says Malik

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 23, 2019 17:39 IST ]
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Nawab Malik on Saturday claimed that during the oath-taking ceremony of Ajit Pawar at the Raj Bhawan here 10 rebel MLAs were present, out of which four have returned to the party fold.
