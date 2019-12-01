Sunday, December 01, 2019
     
  5. 2 personnel killed as avalanche hits Army patrol in Siachen glacier

2 personnel killed as avalanche hits Army patrol in Siachen glacier

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 01, 2019 8:24 IST ]

Two Indian Army personnel were killed when an avalanche hit an army patrol in the southern Siachen glacier sector in the Union Territory of Ladakh on Saturday.

