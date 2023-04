Updated on: April 26, 2023 18:44 IST

2 cow smugglers arrested from Haryana, Gaurakshak team rescued 32 cows from truck

A live encounter took place between cow smugglers and cow protectors on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. 22 kms. The cow smugglers ran the truck at the speed of the wind and the jeeps of the cow protectors kept running behind them.