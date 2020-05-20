2 terrorist killed in Srinagar encounter, operation still underway
Soldier injured in Srinagar encounter, operation underway
Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Srinagar
Recommended Video
2 terrorist killed in Srinagar encounter, operation still underway
Soldier injured in Srinagar encounter, operation underway
Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Srinagar
Security forces neutralise 2 terrorists in J-K's Shopian
Top News
Cyclone 'Amphan' batters West Bengal, Odisha as 6.5 lakh evacuated, 3 dead
Railways releases list of 200 trains to be run from June 1, bookings from May 21
Artificial enlargement of territorial claims will not be accepted by India: MEA on Nepal new map
Domestic flight operations to resume in 'calibrated manner' from May 25
Railways allow IRCTC to open catering or vending units at railway stations
Jammu and Kashmir: 2 BSF jawans killed in Srinagar terrorist attack
Latest News
Shooting for TV serials not resuming. IMPPA issues statement against such rumours
TikTok India issues clarification amid criticism over acid attacks glorifying video
Watch: Virat Kohli drops another insane workout video, shows extreme weightlifting skills
Google Search app gets Dark Mode on Android, iOS: How to enable
More than 5 Lakh people have been evacuated in WB and 1,58,640 people in Odisha, says NDRF chief
Not the time to do politics over bus, need to work together to help migrants right now, says Priyanka Gandhi
'Small percentage of domestic flights will operate from May 25': Civil Aviation Minister
FM Sitharaman lambasts Priyanka Gandhi on migrants' bus row
Portals of Tungnath shrine open in Uttarakhand
Coronavirus Updates: April 20, 2020 | As it happened
COVID-19: Govt says recovery rate up, few patients need hospital support
Cyclone 'Amphan' batters West Bengal, Odisha as 6.5 lakh evacuated, 3 dead
15 most-affected nations have 83 times more deaths, 34 times more infections than India: Health Min
Railways releases list of 200 trains to be run from June 1, bookings from May 21
Bengaluru: Full list of containment/Red zones
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank rallies 4 pc post Q4 earnings
Exporters gradually getting order enquiries from US, Europe
Visa allows most employees to work from home through 2020
Lockdown: Ola, Uber cab drivers struggle amid low demand, extra operating cost
L&T Infotech shares surge nearly 7 pc after Q4 results
Fan asks Hrithik if Bengaluru ‘earthquake’ was him calling aliens by mistake. His reply is EPIC
Hazel Keech copies husband Yuvraj Singh's hairdo and we can't stop laughing
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan takes online belly dance classes amid lockdown. Check photo
Anupam Kher shares video reciting poem on plight of migrant workers:Let’s come together to save them
Naagin star Arjun Bijlani shares video on 7th anniversary; Mouni Roy, Hina and others pour in wishes
BCCI 'optimistic' about organising IPL with international players post monsoon, says CEO Rahul Johri
If World T20 is cancelled or postponed, October-November window could belong to IPL: Gaekwad
Watch: Virat Kohli drops another insane workout video, shows extreme weightlifting skills
Cricket world is going to struggle financially: Mickey Arthur on COVID-19 impact
Use of artificial substance could be considered an alternative to saliva ban: Pat Cummins
TikTok gets 1-star rating on Google Play Store: Here's why
Google Search app gets Dark Mode on Android, iOS: How to enable
Zomato, Swiggy start home delivery of liquor in Jharkhand: See details
Airtel introduces Rs. 251 prepaid data pack: Validity, benefits and more
Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea have discontinued these prepaid recharge plans
From sleepy mode to good vibes moments: Check out what B-town celebs are up to amid lockdown
Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and others share fondest memories on Mother's Day (See Pics)
On Mother's Day 2020, photos that prove Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan are the coolest mom-kid duo
Mother's Day: Sara Ali Khan's gorgeous photos as mirror-image of mother Amrita Singh are unmissable
Ramayan's Ram aka Arun Govil worked with Sridevi, Rakhi and other top actresses in Bollywood films
Over 1 million customers lose power supply as cyclone Amphan hits Bangladesh coast; 3 dead
China destroyed live COVID-19 samples instead of sharing them: Pompeo
Coronavirus coming from India 'more lethal' than those from China, Italy: Nepal PM Oli
China credits socialist system for quickly bringing coronavirus outbreak under control
Cyclone Amphan: 1.4 million people evacuated in Bangladesh
Horoscope Today, (Bhavishyavani) May 20: Astrological predictions for Taurus, Leo, Cancer & others
Vastu Tips: Always drive your car forward first when leaving from home, know why
Why people should stop googling medical symptoms
Aerobics at any age a super treat for your brain
Vastu Tips: Keeping a picture of Phoenix bird at home brings success and fame. Know why