Thursday, December 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. 1984 riots could have been avoided if Narasimha Rao listened to IK Gujaral: Manmohan Singh

News Videos

1984 riots could have been avoided if Narasimha Rao listened to IK Gujaral: Manmohan Singh

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 05, 2019 8:40 IST ]
The Sikh massacre of 1984 in Delhi could have been avoided, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said on Wednesday. Speaking at a ceremony to mark the 100th birth anniversary of former prime minister Gujral in Delhi, Manmohan Singh said the 1984 an
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoVideo Top 5 | December 5, 2019