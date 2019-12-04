Wednesday, December 04, 2019
     
18 Indians killed in factory fire in Sudan

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 04, 2019 17:56 IST ]
At least 18 Indians were among the 130 killed in a horrific LPG tanker blast at a ceramic factory in Sudan, the Indian mission said here on Wednesday
