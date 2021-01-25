Farm law protest: Maha farmers starts march from Nashik to Mumbai
2 bus, 1 car catch massive fire at parking lot in Mumbai's Borivali
Mumbaikars welcome Ajinkya Rahane with victorious drum beats
Recommended Video
Farm law protest: Maha farmers starts march from Nashik to Mumbai
2 bus, 1 car catch massive fire at parking lot in Mumbai's Borivali
Mumbaikars welcome Ajinkya Rahane with victorious drum beats
Will felicitate players before England series: Mumbai Cricket Association
Top News
Delhi Police allows farmers' tractor parade on R-Day, 300 Pak Twitter handles plan disruption
India asks China for complete disengagement along LAC at 9th round of military talks
Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2021: Covid negative report mandatory, age limit and more. Check more
Dense fog blankets northern India; Delhi records minimum temperature at 8.8℃
Pakistan shamed! Imran Khan to mortgage park named after Jinnah's sister to get loan
Delhi: Fire at Yusuf Sarai guest house following cylinder explosion
Latest News
Opinion | Farmer leaders must persuade their colleagues to accept Centre’s offer
4 football players killed in Brazil plane crash; footballers had COVID-19
Varun Dhawan marries 'love of his life' Natasha Dalal, couple makes public appearance as man & wife
I have been constantly put under microscope, says R Ashwin
15,000 Maharashtra farmers reach Mumbai's Azad Maidan, to join today’s protest rally
308 Pak Twitter handles created to disrupt farmers' tractor parade on R-Day: Delhi Police
‘Knickerwallahs’ from Nagpur can’t decide future of Tamil Nadu: Rahul Gandhi
Today Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Monday January 25, 2021
Khadi fashion show organised in Lucknow on UP Divas
Odisha: All anganwadi workers to get mobile phones
Coldwave, temperature drop likely in Delhi over next 2-3 days; very dense fog on forecast
'I only get details from newspaper': Nitish Kumar wishes speedy recovery to Lalu Prasad Yadav
Haridwar Kumbh Mela 2021: Covid negative report mandatory, age limit and more. Check more
India reports 13,203 new COVID cases, 131 deaths; active cases at 1,84,182
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: From Anushka Sharma to Deepika Padukone, Bollywood send heartfel
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: 'Last marriage in our family from his generation', says Anil
Varun Dhawan marries 'love of his life' Natasha Dalal, couple makes public appearance as man & wife
FIRST PICS from Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's sangeet ceremony
Sutapa Sikdar remembers Irrfan Khan, asks 'How is it up there? Do you still forget birthdays?'
Sensex zooms over 340 points in early trade; financial stocks lead rally
IRFC IPO allotment today: How to check status, grey market premium, listing date and more
Stove Kraft IPO opens today: Check price band, grey market details and more
Is RBI banning ₹5, ₹10 and ₹100 notes? Here's the truth
India sees 19 IPOs worth $1.84 bn in 2020 December quarter: Report
I have been constantly put under microscope, says R Ashwin
4 football players killed in Brazil plane crash; footballers had COVID-19
SL vs ENG: Joe Root now 4th highest Test run-getter for England
Atletico Madrid beat Valencia to widen La Liga lead
Melbourne century very special, many people told me it was better than my Lord's ton: Ajinkya Rahane
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review: Almost perfect
Caught in online money scam? Cybercrime expert tells you what to do next
Xiaomi announces Republic day offers: Deals on smartphones, smart TVs and more
Amazfit GTS, Bip S, Bip S Lite available at discounted prices during Republic Day Sale: Know details
Vivo Y31 launched in India: Price, specifications
Cracking UPSC: Know the success story of IPS Paritosh Pankaj
UP will provide free coaching to students from Basant Panchmi: CM Yogi Adityanath
CBSE restructures affiliation system; process to be completely digital with least human intervention
Schools in Telangana to reopen from Feb 1; SSC exams from May 17
SBI SCO Admit Card 2021 released. Direct link to download
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal's wedding pandits arrive at Alibaug venue; check pics
PICS: Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps her pregnancy fashion on point as gets clicked with sister Karisma
SPOTTED! Arjun Kapoor turns heads at airport, Anushka-Virat make first public appearance
Dhawan's all set for Varun-Natasha Dalal's wedding? These pictures suggest so!
Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat’s rare photos from her modelling days are unmissable
Know your thyroid glands and how to take care of them
DNA test can identify pneumonia in patients with severe Covid
Stress in expecting mothers impact children: Study
76% of Covid patients reported at least 1 ongoing symptom: Lancet
Online tool identifies Covid patients at highest risk of deterioration
Vastu Tips: Use salt to bring positivity, fortune and peace in your life
Horoscope January 24: All problems of Gemini people will be resolved; Know about other Zodiac signs
Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2021:Inspirational quotes by Netaji on Parakram Diwas, HD Images, Wishes
Horoscope 23 January: New avenues of income will be open for Leo, Know about other Zodiac signs
US first lady Jill Biden’s & Vice Prez Kamala Harris's inauguration day look were statement-making
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar: Sidharth Shukla grill contestants, Sonali Phogat gets eliminated
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 20 HIGHLIGHTS: Devoleena & Nikki Tamboli indulge in a war of words
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 19 HIGHLIGHTS: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla at loggerheads with Rahul Vaidya
Bigg Boss 14 Jan 18 HIGHLIGHTS: Eijaz Khan bids goodbye to reality show, Devoleena becomes his proxy
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar HIGHLIGHTS: Salman Khan & contestants enjoy fun-time, no eviction today