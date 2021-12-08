Wednesday, December 08, 2021
     
  5. 13 of the 14 personnel on board confirmed dead in Military chopper crash

Updated on: December 08, 2021 17:14 IST

13 of the 14 personnel on board confirmed dead in Military chopper crash

13 of the 14 personnel involved in the military chopper crash in Tamil Nadu have been confirmed dead. Identities of the bodies to be confirmed through DNA testing: Sources
Military Chopper Crash Tamil Nadu CDS Bipin Rawat

