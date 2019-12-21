Anti-CAA protesters set vehicles on fire outside a police post in Kanpur. Earlier reports suggested that police chowki was set on fire by protesters but it later became clear that vehicles parked outside police chowki were set on fire. The incident occurred at Yateem Khana police chowki. Protesters set two motorcycles, a jeep and a tempo on fire. Yateemkhana police chowki falls under Begumganj police station.