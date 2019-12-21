Saturday, December 21, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. 12 cops injured, 5 protesters detained as violence escalates in Kanpur

News Videos

12 cops injured, 5 protesters detained as violence escalates in Kanpur

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 21, 2019 19:20 IST ]

Anti-CAA protesters set vehicles on fire outside a police post in Kanpur. Earlier reports suggested that police chowki was set on fire by protesters but it later became clear that vehicles parked outside police chowki were set on fire. The incident occurred at Yateem Khana police chowki. Protesters set two motorcycles, a jeep and a tempo on fire. Yateemkhana police chowki falls under Begumganj police station.

 

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoAnti-CAA stir: Clashes erupt in UP's Rampur; several people, including policemen, injured Next VideoAnti-CAA protests: Left protesters marching towards BJP headquarter in Kolkata  