Saturday, December 21, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. 1 killed in fresh violence in UP’s Rampur during anti-CAA protests

News Videos

1 killed in fresh violence in UP’s Rampur during anti-CAA protests

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 21, 2019 16:51 IST ]

One person was killed as fresh violence broke out in Rampur town of Uttar Pradesh during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Saturday, police said.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoWinter dresses for deities in Vrindavan, Mathura Next VideoSpecial News | December 21, 2019  