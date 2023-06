Updated on: June 04, 2023 9:48 IST

YOGA TIPS: How to slow down ageing with Yoga asanas, Swami Ramdev is here to tell

YOGA TIPS: How much is your biological age, it will be decided by some questions. First -- Through pulse rate. Second -- How is the flexibility. Third -- What is the physical strength... Fourth -- What is BMI. Fifth -- What is the ratio of height and waist. Sixth -- How long do you sleep. Seventh --