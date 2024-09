Updated on: September 11, 2024 9:52 IST

Yoga Tips, 11 Sep 2024: Mobile phones are harmful for your child, says Swami Ramdev

Most of the people use mobile phones while driving. As a result, cases of death due to accidents have increased four times. 10% of those who die in road accidents are those who are on mobile at that time. See, there is no doubt that with the advent of mobile phones, the way of working and life has b