Updated on: July 28, 2022 12:04 IST

World Hepatitis Day 2022: Know how to keep your liver healthy

Hepatitis is characterized as an aggravation of the liver, which by and large is brought about by hepatitis infections A, B, C, D, and E among different variables. In such a situation, know from Swami Ramdev special yoga, pranayama and Ayurvedic treatment to prevent yourself from the viral disease.