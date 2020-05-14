Swami Ramdev shares things to keep in mind while performing Surya Namaskar
Swami Ramdev shares homemade facepack for oily skin
Swami Ramdev says Surya Namaskar not only keeps the body fit but also makes skin healthy
Recommended Video
Swami Ramdev shares things to keep in mind while performing Surya Namaskar
Swami Ramdev shares homemade facepack for oily skin
Swami Ramdev says Surya Namaskar not only keeps the body fit but also makes skin healthy
Swami Ramdev lists out yogasanas that will help you get a healthy skin
Top News
Coronavirus cases in India cross 78,000-mark; deaths at 2,549. Check state-wise list
Air India to operate domestic flights for stranded passenges: Report
IRCTC train ticket bookings: Passengers to give complete destination address
Delhi: Rohini Jail's inmate tests coronavirus positive; 20 others including 5 staff quarantined
As world battles COVID-19, an old foe in ISIS is regaining ground in Iraq
Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Latest News
Opinion | Harrowing tales emerge as exodus of migrant workers continues
Learn 12 steps of Surya Namaskar from Swami Ramdev. Know its benefits
Get glowing skin in lockdown by applying these homemade face packs suggested by Swami Ramdev
Shikhar Dhawan chooses between Kohli and Dhoni; opens up on competition with KL Rahul
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be addressing media at 4 pm today
World Health Organization warns the world, says Coronavirus may never go away
No end to the exodus of migrant labourers; watch painful pictures from different cities of the country
COVID-19 cases in India cross 78,000-mark; death toll at 2,549
Truck-bus collision in Madhya Pradesh's Guna. 8 migrants killed, over 50 injured
Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Delhi: Rohini Jail's inmate tests coronavirus positive; 20 others including 5 staff quarantined
'Green Zone' Goa reports 7 new COVID-19 cases after a month during rapid testing
Coronavirus in Rajasthan: With 66 fresh cases, state's tally rises to 4394; death toll at 122
Opinion | Harrowing tales emerge as exodus of migrant workers continues
Minor girl gangraped in Azamgarh; hospitalised in critical condition
Experts welcome Modi government's booster dose for realty estate sector
IRCTC Alert! Passengers disallowed train travel due to COVID-19 symptoms to get full refund
Air India to operate domestic flights for stranded passenges: Report
Sitharaman presser at 4 pm; to give details on 2nd tranche of economic stimulus package
RBI extends interest subsidy scheme for exporters till March 31, 2021
On Manushi Chhillar birthday, former Miss World's journey from being medical student to an actress
Ayushmann confirms Gulabo Sitabo to release on OTT, says 'advance mein aapko book kar rahe hai'
Race 3 actor Freddy Daruwala calls father's battle with COVID-19 'emotionally draining'
Amitabh Bachchan shares an incident when he blew off his hand with a Diwali cracker
Shoojit Sircar on release of Gulabo Sitabo: Have a bad habit to release film as soon as it is ready
Shikhar Dhawan chooses between Kohli and Dhoni; opens up on competition with KL Rahul
Virat Kohli picks this player over himself to settle 'debate' for best fielder in Team India
Faf du Plessis suggests isolation period to host T20 World Cup this year
No player will be coerced into taking part in England tour: Cricket West Indies CEO
Misbah-ul-Haq defends axing of senior players from PCB central contracts list
Facebook Messenger Rooms now available within Groups, Events
Indian messaging platform to build payments solution for feature phones
You can now transfer Google Play Music songs to YouTube Music: Here's how
Here are some useful Keyboard Shortcuts for Microsoft Windows, Word, Excel and more
Realme to launch 8 new products on May 25: Know what could be introduced
From sleepy mode to good vibes moments: Check out what B-town celebs are up to amid lockdown
Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and others share fondest memories on Mother's Day (See Pics)
On Mother's Day 2020, photos that prove Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan are the coolest mom-kid duo
Mother's Day: Sara Ali Khan's gorgeous photos as mirror-image of mother Amrita Singh are unmissable
Ramayan's Ram aka Arun Govil worked with Sridevi, Rakhi and other top actresses in Bollywood films
Daily Horoscope May 14 (Bhavishyavani): Astrological predictions for Taurus, Gemini, Leo, Cancer & o
Vastu Tips: Know where and how you should place the mirror at home
Vastu Tips: Keeping a picture of Phoenix bird at home brings success and fame. Know why
Vastu Tips: Know why keeping a picture of birds at home brings success
Vastu Tips: Construction of toilets at home should not be done in these directions