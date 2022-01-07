Friday, January 07, 2022
     
Updated on: January 07, 2022 11:24 IST

Want to get rid of persistent cough? These ingredients may help

The problem of cough increases during winters. People of all ages can fall prey to it. To get rid of cough, take kantha amrit, lavangadi, mulethi and black pepper. This may give you relief.
