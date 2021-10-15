Friday, October 15, 2021
     
  5. Vijayadashami 2021: How to get rid of drug addiction, anger and fear?

Updated on: October 15, 2021 12:57 IST

Vijayadashami 2021: How to get rid of drug addiction, anger and fear?

Drug addiction ruins life. At the same time, people also fall prey to many diseases due to anger or fear. Know ways to get rid of anger and fear from Swami Ramdev.
