Updated on: July 14, 2022 13:12 IST

This pranayama keeps the heart healthy. Know benefits from Swami Ramdev and the right way to do it

The month of Sawan has started today. There are many benefits of doing yoga in Sawan. Do you know that doing Bhramari Pranayama daily for some time gets rid of many diseases? Know the right way of Pranayama from Swami Ramdev.